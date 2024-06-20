Mental stability vital

If there are a hundred reasons to be happy, a man can find a thousand to be unhappy, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. But a jnani never loses his peace of mind. Sage Saunaka says Yudhishthira is a jnani. The reason for this, according to the sage, is that Yudhishthira’s intellect is stronger than his mind. A person must have certain qualities to have a sharp intellect, says Saunaka. He must want to listen to words of wisdom, and he must actually listen to them. He must analyse what he hears. Whatever he grasps from this analysis must be retained and not forgotten. He must try to understand the meaning of things he did not know till then. He must comprehend the inner meaning and the import of any advice given by wise men. He must keep undesirable things and qualities away. If a man has these qualities, then he will be saved from the dangers that come from riches. Saunaka then recounts what Janaka had said. One can find a cure for diseases of the body. Mental unrest is more difficult to tackle. A person who is mentally disturbed can try yoga, that is uninterrupted meditation, for relief.

A lot of unhappiness comes from self-pity. We think we are the only ones suffering in this world and that everyone else is happy. Our thoughts can affect our health too, and self-pity will ruin our health. Envy can affect mental health and bodily health.