GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mental stability vital

Published - June 20, 2024 05:21 am IST

If there are a hundred reasons to be happy, a man can find a thousand to be unhappy, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. But a jnani never loses his peace of mind. Sage Saunaka says Yudhishthira is a jnani. The reason for this, according to the sage, is that Yudhishthira’s intellect is stronger than his mind. A person must have certain qualities to have a sharp intellect, says Saunaka. He must want to listen to words of wisdom, and he must actually listen to them. He must analyse what he hears. Whatever he grasps from this analysis must be retained and not forgotten. He must try to understand the meaning of things he did not know till then. He must comprehend the inner meaning and the import of any advice given by wise men. He must keep undesirable things and qualities away. If a man has these qualities, then he will be saved from the dangers that come from riches. Saunaka then recounts what Janaka had said. One can find a cure for diseases of the body. Mental unrest is more difficult to tackle. A person who is mentally disturbed can try yoga, that is uninterrupted meditation, for relief.

A lot of unhappiness comes from self-pity. We think we are the only ones suffering in this world and that everyone else is happy. Our thoughts can affect our health too, and self-pity will ruin our health. Envy can affect mental health and bodily health.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.