Meaningful glances

Parasara Bhatta, in his Sri Guna Ratna Kosa, says that Goddess Mahalakshmi gives signs to Lord Narayana to indicate to Him whether He should create, protect or dissolve. The eye movements of the Goddess accomplish everything, whether it is creation, protection or dissolution. She achieves all these effortlessly, with just glances of Her eyes, elaborated Thenthirupperai Aravindalochanan in a discourse. If Her eyes are closed, it is an indication to the Lord that it is time for dissolution. If Her eyes are open only about one quarter, then She is indicating to Him that it is time to create. If Her eyes are half open, then it is an indication that His protection is now necessary.

While Guna Ratna Kosa is in a broad sense in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi, it is more specifically a praise of Goddess Ranganayaki of Srirangam. In the Srirangam temple, where the vimana is known as Pranavakara vimana, Goddess Ranganayaki is a “deepa rekha”, says Parasara Bhatta. In other words, She is a resplendent lamp, which lights up the Srirangam temple. This second sloka of Guna Ratna Kosa is a dhyana sloka, which is often recited before commencement of any auspicious activity.

In sloka three, Parasara Bhatta describes the Goddess as a creeper. A creeper needs support to climb up. In the case of Goddess Ranganayaki, the support on which She drapes Herself, is Lord Ranganatha. Usually, a creeper benefits from the presence of a tree which acts as its support. But in this case, the tree, namely Lord Ranganatha, seems to be the beneficiary, for the moment Ranganayaki begins to climb the tree, Ranganatha is joyful. The tree that is Ranganatha grows. In anticipation of a fuller embrace by Ranganayaki, His arms expand in such a way that all directions are encompassed by Him.