September 28, 2023 05:18 am | Updated September 27, 2023 06:18 pm IST

Prophet Muhammed (Peace and blessings be upon him) was a mercy to the universe. His life ever shines as a symbol of light and guidance for all times and for all the people. He was the last messenger of God to humanity and the seal of the Prophets. To the oneness of God is what he called, said Syed Meeran in a lecture.

He was born in the harsh desert land of Arabia almost 600 years after the death of Jesus (Peace and blessings upon him) in the city of Makkah on the 12th day of the third month of Rabbi Ul Awwal. Majority of the Muslims view Mawlid al-Nabhi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammed, as a means to teach their communities about his way of the life, which all Muslims seek to emulate. Some others refuse to participate, feeling it is an innovation which places too much emphasis on the Prophet as human and distracts from the true divine source of revelation. Throughout the world, there are a variety of expressions for the observance of the birth of the Prophet: some celebrations take place simply in private homes; other Muslims decorate their local mosque with lights and hold large festive gatherings. Celebrations of Mawlid al-Nabhi include sharing of food, attending lectures about the Prophet’s life and virtues, salawat prayer services, participating in marches, and reciting the Koran, litanies, and devotional poetry of the Prophet. Al Azhat Square in Cairo is the site of the one of the largest celebrations, with over two million Muslims in attendance every year. In the words of Rev. R Bosworth-Smith, “He was Caesar and Pope in one. He cared not for the dressings of power. The simplicity of his private life was in keeping with his public life.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.