Maricha’s method of meditation

The Ramayana shows that each one has to meet the consequences of all the good and evil deeds one has to his credit. The rakshasas by nature are merciless and wicked and are given to sinful deeds such as obstructing the performance of sacrifices by sages. In a discourse, Sengalipuram Sri Balaji Bhagavathar drew attention to the fact that when one acts against innocent people one can never be happy.

Desire, kama and greed, lobha only lead to dangerous consequences. This is well illustrated in the instances of Soorpanaka’s desire for Rama and of Ravana’s desire for Sita. At the instigation of the humiliated Soorpanaka, Ravana’s lust is kindled and he decides to somehow possess Sita. When he seeks Maricha’s help, Maricha tells Ravana his experiences with Rama and advises him against his decision to carry away Sita. He has been living in fear of Rama ever since he saw Rama’s valour at the sacrifice of Vishwamitra. It was the Sankalpa of the 12-year-old Rama to spare his life then when He killed the other rakshasas along with Subahu. Rama’s powerful missile aimed at Maricha had flung him in mid ocean at a distance of 800 miles. Maricha further relates to Ravana that he had another brush with Rama in the Dandakaranya when Rama once again taught him a lesson he would never forget. Since then, Maricha has been living in fear of Rama. Every tree in the entire forest looks like Rama to him.

Interpreters see Maricha’s preoccupation with Rama as a great fortune. To see the Lord everywhere and at all times is the sole aim of sages with austere penance and practice sense control. The Bhagavata Purana shows that while many try to approach God through loving devotion, some like Hiranyaksha have attained Him through enmity. Maricha, like Kamsa, exemplifies the path of fear as an equally effective means to attain God.

