Many forms of Varaha

May 27, 2023 05:12 am | Updated May 26, 2023 06:33 pm IST

Our scriptures lend themselves to numerous, nuanced interpretations. Over centuries, preceptors, saints, savants and philosophers have made a deep study of them all and offered discourses that help the faithful get a better understanding of God. Devotees also voice their doubts among the learned and one such question has often centred around Varaha: why do we say Varaha, Nrisimha, Rama, Krishna avatar, giving Him pride of place? The answer is simple, Varaha is very versatile, said Dhamal Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

Varaha is said to have emerged from Brahma’s nostrils when the former was besieged by devas after the asura Hiranyaksha imprisoned Bhoo Devi in the ocean. Even as the devas were pleading their cause, Varaha emerged and immediately set off on the rescue mission. He vanquished the asura and freed Bhoo Devi. In fact, Andal’s arrival on earth is an extended development of Varaha avatar, since Bhoo Devi wanted someone to guide other devotees on praying to God in a simple but effective manner. “Even the ordinary person should be able to follow the guidelines of worship,” She desired, resulting in Andal’s Tiruppavai.

Interestingly, although Varaha is one avatar, there are many forms to Him, across the country. He is worshipped as Yagna Varaha (utsava murthy) in Srimushnam. In the same stalam, Boo Varaha presides as the moolavar. In Tirupati, Lord Srinivasa is His tenant, and Varaha is the kshetra adipati and a number of devotees seek His blessings for financial success in their ventures. In Tiruvellarai, a glowing Varaha offers darshan and protection to all. At Tiruvidandhai, as Lakshmi Varaha Perumal, He is believed to help unmarried find spouses. Those desirous of getting married pray at this stalam and carry home with them the garland presented with blessings at the sanctum, retaining the same until the marriage is fixed. In Tiruvananthapuram He is worshipped as Sri Varaha, the one who blesses all families. In Mamallapuram, as Gnana Varaha, He is the dispenser of knowledge, while in Belur, Karnataka He presides as Maha Varaha. In many kshetrams, devotees pray to Varaha to protect them from the perils on earth.

