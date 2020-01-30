Thirumurugatrupadai is a work in praise of Lord Muruga, who has six sacred abodes in Tamil Nadu. But it is much more than a poem of praise. It has many deep meanings, which we have to absorb, explained S. Gangadharan in a discourse, drawing parallels to ideas enunciated in Thirukkural. Many devotees go to Thiru Avinankudi, where Lord Muruga is resident. This was the old name for the modern town of Palani. While there are many people who set out to meet Muruga, foremost among them are sages, whose jnana serves to guide others towards the divine path. Nakkeeranaar, the author of Thirumurugatrupadai, describes the sages who lead the procession of people making their way to meet Muruga. He talks of their attitude to life, their wisdom, and in these lines lie many hints to us on how to conduct ourselves in life.

The sages are said to be people who have an emaciated look. Their bones stick out. This is because they go without food for long periods. What this means is that they undertake fasts. Foregoing food for a long time requires determination, and here verse 611 of Thirukkural comes to mind. This Kural says that when we set ourselves a goal, we must not think that it might be difficult to attain. We must put in the effort needed to reach the goal.

Despite the hardy life they lead, the sages do not have any wicked thoughts in their mind. Sorrow may befall a person, but if he sees even the sorrow as joy, then he will earn the respect of his enemies too, says Thiruvalluvar in verse 630 of the Thirukkural. Losing one’s temper is no way to show the world one’s power. Verse 307 of Thirukkural says that a man who is angry only ends up hurting himself, just as a man who hits the ground hard ends up hurting his hand.