Mantras for fearlessness 

December 11, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

Swamy Vedantha Desika has written “Abheethisthavam”. It contains 29 slokas. The Acharya prays to Lord Ranganatha to instil fearlessness. He requests the Lord to destroy the evil that has befallen society, which has caused tremendous fear in people. Smt. Prabha Senesh said in a discourse that God will remove our concerns, like pulling weeds from plants. By worshipping God and reciting this Abheethisthavam, we can be fearless, including from the fear of death caused by Yama. The place where His names are chanted is His fortress.

The sensual pleasures of this world are like the bait in the angling rod to catch a fish. We can escape from them by chanting and worshipping Him. He holds various weapons to protect His soul-like devotees. In Sri Rama Charama sloka, the Lord’s main objective is to extend (Abhaya) refuge to His devotees (Abhayam Sarva Bhuthebhya:). In the charama sloka of Sri Bhagavad Gita, the Lord commands us to take refuge in Him, relinquishing all dharmas and assuring that He would release people from all sins (Sarva dharmaan Parithyajya). These are well narrated in Abheethisthavam.

The Acharya says in a humorous note that the fearless God has one fear — to protect His devotees. The Mother country is the heavenly abode “Sri Vaikuntam” for all the people. We are all like refugees here and will be sure to get back to our original place if He starts blessing us.