Manikavachakar’s devotion

December 14, 2023 04:02 am | Updated December 13, 2023 06:30 pm IST

A few people are lucky to be born and raised under comfortable circumstances. Of them, even fewer would seek God and spend their life singing His glory. Manikavachakar was one such. One of the four samaya-kuravars (Fathers of the Faith), he sought and prayed for a guru. All he wanted in life was to be offered the privilege of being counted as a devotee of Siva, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse.

“Rid me [of the cycle of births] and induce me into the field of Your devotees,” he prayed. “Come forward and bestow on me the gracious privilege of abiding amidst your servants that my heart’s purpose be fulfilled.” So pure was his devotion that God accepted him and took him under His fold.

Born in Tiruvathavoor in the Pandya kingdom, Thennavan Brahmmarayar as he was called, was highly knowledgeable. Like a jasmine’s fragrance spreading everywhere, news of his erudition spread far and wide, including King Arimardhanan, who made him his prime minister. With his mind always on God, he spent all the royal funds, intended for the purchase of horses, in building a temple for the Lord. Lord Siva who has tested him thus also saved him from royal wrath by sending jackals as horses, thus enacting a Divine Sport. The Lord also anointed him with the name of Manikavachakar

Manikavachakar rendered the incomparable Tiruvachakam. In Tiruvempavai, he imagined himself as a female seeking to be united with the Lord. In the Tamil month of Margazhi, like Tiruppavai, Tiruvempavai is recited across households and temples.

CONNECT WITH US