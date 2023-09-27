September 27, 2023 04:49 am | Updated September 26, 2023 06:49 pm IST

Sri Parasara Badri Bhattar Swamy said in a discourse that enjoying the divine bliss of Sri Mahalakshmi includes that of Lord Vishnu. Mangala Deepa Rekha means the blissful divine qualities radiating as a ray of light from the Goddess. The great Acharya, Parasara Bhattar, had written Sri Gunarathna Kosam highlighting the qualities of Sri Ranganayaki Thayar. The qualifying word ‘Sri’ is used by all the Acharyas in their works. Koorathazhwan praised the Goddess in his work Sristavam. Alavandhar says, “Sri: Ityeva Nama te Bhagavathi”, implying the name of the Goddess is Sri. Thirumangaiazhwar says that Narayana is the Lord of Sri (Thiruvukkum Thiruvagiya Selva). Saint Ramanuja says in Gadhyathrayam, “Akhila Jagan Matharam, Asman matharam“ — She is the Mother of the universe.

The heart of the Lord is the most beautiful palace called “Lakshmi Lalitha Graham”, which she resides in. The Mother always shows kindness. In His difficult work of creation, the Lord undergoes various tribulations, and She removes them. It is said that the Goddess approves the deeds of the Lord through Her divine eyes.

Sri Ramayana is famous because it tells the qualities of Sri Sita. She saved the ogresses from Hanuman out of compassion, who wanted to slay them.

She pleads with the Lord to pardon our mistakes and not to punish us. The Acharya says in the concluding sloka of Sri Gunarathna Kosam that He wants to be a filament of the lotus in which the Goddess is seated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.