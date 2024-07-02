GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Making the weapons happy

Published - July 02, 2024 03:05 am IST

The eleventh mantra of Apratiratha Sukta talks of weapons. Maghavan in the verse can be interpreted as a reference to Vishnu and so the weapons (ayudhaani) being spoken of are His, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Furthermore, the weapons can be taken to be specifically referring to those of Lord Trivikrama of the temple in Thirukkovalur, in Tamil Nadu. Here Trivikrama holds the conch in the right hand and the chakra in the left. This is to place the impression of these two weapons on the shoulders of devotees, a required initiation ritual for Sri Vaishnavas. The Lord gladdens His weapons, when He uses them to bring people into the Sri Vaishnava fold. The word ayudhaani is plural. If one takes into consideration only the chakra and conch, how can the plural usage, instead of the dual, be explained? The answer to this objection is that if these two main weapons of the Lord, namely the chakra and conch are happy, then automatically all His other weapons too will be happy. In Tamil pasurams and in the works of Vaishnava Acharyas, we find a reference only to the chakra. But such references are taken as encompassing all His weapons.

For example, the Acharya Nadadur Ammal said the impression of the chakra conferred the status of Sri Vaishnava on an individual. The discus is the chief among the Lord’s weapons. And when the chakra brings devotees close to the Lord, then all His weapons are joyful.

