Make a difference this Christmas

December 25, 2023 05:31 am | Updated December 24, 2023 07:30 pm IST

Christmas is celebrated for two reasons: the birth of Jesus and the commencement of the provision of salvation through Jesus Christ. The shepherds of humble stock were the first to be told about the birth of Jesus Christ. The Gospel of St Luke, Chapter 2 says the Angel of the Lord appeared to the shepherds and announced that the Saviour of the world was born. The shepherds were the first to be called to action. Isaiah 60:1 says, “Arise, shine, for thy light has come.” Jesus is a light for all, the rich, the poor, the high and the low. His light shines in the darkness of this world, in the darkest recesses of our heart. He is reaching out to everyone, people who are ill; people living with great burdens in their heart; emptiness, feelings of depression, rejection, anxiety and fear. The Lord’s message is clear: Arise, shine. Jesus, your light has come. There is no situation that can hold anyone down if one chooses to rise, to obey the first call to action: choose to arise, said Rev WJ Samuel in a message.

When the angels announced the arrival of Jesus, the shepherds said, “Let us go to Bethlehem” and they went. One needs to go to Jesus, not just during this season, but every day. Also, the shepherds used the inclusive pronoun and said, “Let US go.” This is the time to look beyond ‘me’ and ‘my family’ and reach out to the needy and share the joy of Christmas. It is said that Satan is most active on festival days. He keeps people busy shopping, baking, decorating, etc., with no time for others. Make a difference in the life of others. Light the candle of others.

