GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make a difference this Christmas

December 25, 2023 05:31 am | Updated 05:31 am IST

Christmas is celebrated for two reasons: the birth of Jesus and the commencement of the provision of salvation through Jesus Christ. The shepherds of humble stock were the first to be told about the birth of Jesus Christ. The Gospel of St Luke, Chapter 2 says the Angel of the Lord appeared to the shepherds and announced that the Saviour of the world was born. The shepherds were the first to be called to action. Isaiah 60:1 says, “Arise, shine, for thy light has come.” Jesus is a light for all, the rich, the poor, the high and the low. His light shines in the darkness of this world, in the darkest recesses of our heart. He is reaching out to everyone, people who are ill; people living with great burdens in their heart; emptiness, feelings of depression, rejection, anxiety and fear. The Lord’s message is clear: Arise, shine. Jesus, your light has come. There is no situation that can hold anyone down if one chooses to rise, to obey the first call to action: choose to arise, said Rev WJ Samuel in a message.

When the angels announced the arrival of Jesus, the shepherds said, “Let us go to Bethlehem” and they went. One needs to go to Jesus, not just during this season, but every day. Also, the shepherds used the inclusive pronoun and said, “Let US go.” This is the time to look beyond ‘me’ and ‘my family’ and reach out to the needy and share the joy of Christmas. It is said that Satan is most active on festival days. He keeps people busy shopping, baking, decorating, etc., with no time for others. Make a difference in the life of others. Light the candle of others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.