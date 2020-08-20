20 August 2020 22:47 IST

Sastras try to explain esoteric truths that lie beyond the grasp of human senses, mind and intellect. The aim is to dispel ajnana that remains a great hurdle to spiritual knowledge. In the text Naishkarmya Siddhi, Sureshvaracharya takes up the discussion of the Mahavakyas and establishes that apart from these, there are no valid ‘pramanas’ to realise one’s atma swaroopa, pointed out Sri Mani Dravid Sastrigal in a discourse. Mahavakya jnana alone can give us the chance to gain the highest Purushartha, moksha.

For instance, the profound jnana that is inherent ‘Tat Tvam Asi’ is not grasped by merely knowing the meanings of the individual words in it. Its true import is to be caught in one’s consciousness and this requires the grace of God and of the guru. It cannot be taught or learnt as one would any kind of objective knowledge. The term Tvam is first taken up and since it indicates every embodied being, it is familiar to all.

Now the question to be asked by each one is ‘what is the valid aspect in oneself?’ Is it the body? Or is it the atma? What aspect of oneself is true? It will become obvious that the body is not true though it appears vibrant with mental, intellectual and physical faculties that enable one to achieve many worldly goals in life. The body is always subject to change and will eventually grow old and die. So he who seeks his identity with the body is as foolish as one who thinks that the garland he wears, or the sandal paste smeared on his body is his real self. The indriyas, mind and intellect also are also not ours. We should do atma vichara and deduce that the body is different and distinct from the atma that is immortal and is chaitanya swaroopa. Meditating in this manner on the Mahavakya helps to remove ajnana.

