Mahaperiyava’s enduring message

May 31, 2023 03:36 am | Updated 03:36 am IST

There are a few mahans on earth whose very name brings one unlimited joy and immeasurable inner peace. Ýesyessmarana mathrena Chitta shuddi prajayate... tam namami yathi shrestam sri chanrdasekharendra saraswatim jagatam guru. As soon as one thinks of such a great saint, the mind is rid of impurities, our thoughts become clear and our confusions vanish. Think of Sri Chandrasekhara Mahaswamigal and your mind and heart are in unison, in complete inner peace, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse.

He is the one who is feted as Kali Yuga’s living god. He lived his life as per the codes, norms and values — characteristics that define a mahatma. Why does the world celebrate his birth anniversary? It is because he showed us how to lead our life as per Sanatana Dharma and let Dharma guide and lead us in every aspect of life. He was the voice of god and with his inimitable quality of mercy, continues to guide us through the ups and downs of life, showing us how to navigate life’s contradictions and stay truthful to the path of righteousness, thereby getting us closer to God.

It is observed in the legends that all the days and nakshatras, considered as “bad”, approached the Lord and beseeched him to alleviate their status as bringers of bad omen and misfortune. The Lord acceded and thus Rama was born on Navami, Krishna was born on Ashtami and Anjaneya was born under Moola Nakshatram. Maha Periyava was likewise born in Pradhamai period . He was born after his parents Thiruvidaimarudoor’s Subramania Sastri and Eechangudi’s Mahalakshmi visited Swamimalai and prayed. Thus he was named Swaminathan, evoking the young Murugan who gave discourse to his own father.

As a young child just three years old, he observed a dog craving for jaggery getting its head stuck in the jar. He inferred and declared that desire is the root cause of all problems humans encounter and one should be wary of the perils of it. At 13 years, he was made the 68th Pontiff of the Kanchi Peedam. By chanting the name of Rama constantly and by disseminating the dharma as shown by Rama he guides all on the right path.