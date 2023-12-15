Magnificence of Margazhi

December 15, 2023 05:15 am | Updated December 14, 2023 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu calendar is so full of events that there are festivities in some home, town or temple, every day of the year. All days are good days, given to celebrating the glory of the Almighty. It is significant that the month of Marghazhi stands out and it is so for many reasons, said Tiruvidaimarudur Bramhasri Nidhiswara Shrowthigal in a discourse.

Lord Krishna in the Bhagvad Gita is describing Himself as the best among every aspect or attribute you can think of. Here, He says “Masanam Margasirso hum”, meaning He is Margazhi among months, clearly setting the month apart from others in terms of its spiritual significance.

It is recommended that during Margazhi one arise early, conduct ablutions and pray to God or meditate or embrace spiritual practices, since the hour before sunrise, Brahma Muhurtam, is the most significant hour. A full year for human beings is equivalent to a single day for devas. The Uttarayanam (mid Jan to mid July) is day time and Dakshinayanam (mid July onwards) is night time for devas. The month of Margazhi becomes the final hour before sunrise for devas, hence it is Brahma Muhurtham for them.

Devotees, especially in the southern part of the country, observe various austerities during Margazhi. The month is also known as Dhanur, since the sun transits through the zodiac Dhanus. The observance of Dhanurmasa Vrat is done not only in consideration of the well being of one’s family, but also one’s own spiritual progression towards realising God. Early morning rendering of bhajans, Tiruppavai and Tiruvempavai, besides holding pujas for Lord Ayyappa of Sabarimala are all the paths leading to God consciousness.

