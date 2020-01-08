Though Andal adopts the stance of a Gopi in Brindavan who seeks Krishna, her penchant for the Lord’s other avatars is equally evident in the Tiruppavai hymns. When she delves into Rama avatar, she is captivated by His impeccable nature and pleasing qualities of Saulabhya and Saushilya, and she chooses to call Him “Manathukkiniyan,” in the verse “Kanaithilam.” In fact, Valmiki devotes many verses extolling Rama’s exceptional gunas in the Ayodhya Kanda.

This unique and meaningful name highlights Rama’s magnetic personality and appeal that goes straight to one’s mind and heart effortlessly, pointed out Kalyanapuram Sri Aravamudhachariar in a discourse. Even as one utters this particular name one can savour the many facets of His endearing nature. But Andal uses this term immediately after she has described how out of anger He had killed Ravana.

This is also drawn from Valmiki who describes the scene when Rama and Ravana are engaged in a direct confrontation. Hanuman carries Rama on his shoulders while Ravana is on a chariot. A fierce battle then ensues. Ravana strikes flaming arrows resembling the tongues of destructive fire at the time of universal dissolution. Hanuman bears the brunt of these arrows and shields Rama. But when Rama sees the terribly wounded face of Hanuman, He is seized with anger. He tears to pieces the chariots of Ravana. He then attacks Ravana’s chest and the bow slips from the rakshasa’s hand. Then Rama aims another arrow at the crown of Ravana and removes it. Seeing Ravana in this state without chariot, diadem and bow, Rama then allows him to get back and come refreshed to fight another battle with Him. Incidentally Rama is also known as Jita-kroda, one who has conquered anger.