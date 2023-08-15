Love of a mother

August 15, 2023 04:52 am | Updated 04:52 am IST

There are people who claim that they have great bhakti towards Lord Narayana. But their faith begins to waver when they are confronted by serious problems. If they had unwavering bhakti towards Him, they should not have any doubts about the Lord’s daya, said Velukkudi Krishnan, in a discourse.

But then the question arises, if indeed He is merciful, why do His devotees suffer? Manavala Mamunigal had a beautiful explanation. He pointed to the method a mother sometimes adopts to correct her child when it does something wrong. Some children develop a tendency to eat mud. Scolding the child might make it adamant and lead to a repeat of what it has been doing. So, the mother lets the child go ahead. After sticking its fingers in mud, and tasting it, the child begins to feel sick. She then gives it a medicine to relieve its stomach cramps. The child has now learnt the hard way that eating mud will have uncomfortable consequences for it. So it never does it again.

In the same way, the Lord lets us suffer sometimes, for then we realise that we have strayed from the correct path. Once we realise our mistakes, and surrender to Him, He gladly gives us moksha. The mother who lets her child lick a finger dipped in mud and allows it to be sick for a while, suffers more than the child, for which mother can bear to see her child suffer? And yet, she resorts to this method, because she knows it is the best way to teach the child a lesson. Likewise, when we pay for our wrong deeds, it is the Lord who feels the pain more. And yet, He lets us suffer for sometime, for only then will we reform. In His love for us, the Lord is like a mother.