Love is God

Published - September 26, 2024 05:50 am IST

The greatness of Saivism is enlightened by Sekkizhar, who, in his work Peria Puranam, also known as Thiruthondar Puranam, had described the story of the lives of the 63 apostles (Nayanmars). Lanka Sri Jeyaraj said in a discourse that Saivism is not against or competitive to any religion; instead, it embraces all other religions. The apophthegm is “Thennadudaya Sivane potri, Ennatirkum thalaiva potri“ (Glory to the lord of the South, lord of the universe).

Sekkizhar had prayed to Lord Siva to bless him in composing the work, and the legend has it that Lord Siva Himself provided the first word of the first poem, “Ulagamelam”.

The syllable “OM” consists of three letters: A, U, and M. One meaning of the letter U is everlasting. Poet Kambar starts with “ulagam yavaium”, and Nakkerar starts with “ulagam uvappa”, which indicates that these works are permanent. It ends with M. In other letters, A is hidden; hence, Peria Puranam is considered the embodiment of “OM”, the sacred symbol.

The life sketches of all the apostles depict that a person can develop devotion through love and affection for God.

A person derives intelligence through education; through intelligence, he develops discipline, and through discipline, love and affection. Saivism teaches people the importance of showing love and devotion to all living beings. The pinnacle of love and affection is exhibited in Thiruthondar Puranam.

Anbe Sivam“ (Love is God ) is the “Taraka Mantra” from which the people derive the blessings of Lord Siva.

