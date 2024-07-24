Love, grace key in life

Saint poet Tiruvalluvar says the life of human beings can be classified as a householder (illaram) and as an ascetic (thuravaram). Sri Jeyaraj said in a discourse that love and affection (anbudaimai) are the base for illaram and grace and compassion (aruludaimai) for thuravaram. The difference between the two is while in the former, a person extends love and affection to his family members and relatives, in the latter an ascetic shows grace and compassion to even unknown people.

Thiruvalluvar says that in a household there will be character and happiness if family life is rooted in love and virtue (anbum aranum — kural 45). The speciality of household life is to gift to others through which a person derives satisfaction and in the end, he turns half ascetic.

The concept of love and affection will spread in society through which gratitude emerges and ultimately equanimity will prevail.

A true ascetic develops to cultivate the habit of detachment from worldly things. The peak stage of asceticism is to give up the very thought that a person has renounced everything. There are hundreds of worldly desires but they can be conquered by just two words — ”I” and “Mine”. Men of mercy who guard all beings are free from fear of evil (mannuir — kural 244).

He who overcomes the pride of ego and possessions will enter the heavenly world (yaan-enadhu — kural 346).

If we lead a controlled and disciplined life, the elements of nature will abide by our actions.

