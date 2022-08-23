Rukmini, daughter of the King of Vidarbha, is determined to marry Lord Krishna. But her family arranges for her to marry Sisupala. So she writes a letter to Krishna, asking Him to take her away. Rukmini begins her letter by saying that she chose Krishna because of His qualities. There is a message here for young women, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Wealth can be lost and good looks fade with age. But it is a person’s qualities which remain with him through life.

ADVERTISEMENT

A girl should, therefore, choose her husband based on his qualities, not on the basis of handsomeness or riches. Rukmini says she is shameless in being so open about her love for Krishna. Here there is a message for all of us. We should not be ashamed of our bhakthi. We must not be ashamed to sport kumkum on the forehead, for fear of being branded old fashioned. What is wrong in expressing our love for the Lord? Rukmini says Lord Krishna is the only One who can rid the jivatma of its burdens. She says she surrenders to Him, and therefore, it is His duty to ensure that Sisupala does not marry her.

It was the practice of Kshatriyas to offer meat to their Goddess before a battle began. If a lion ate it, it was considered a sign that victory would be theirs. If a fox ate it, defeat was certain. Rukmini says that if Sisupala were to wed her, it would be like a fox eating the sacrificial meat. Should a fox be allowed to take what was intended for a lion, Rukmini asks. Andal, in her Nachiar Thirumozhi expresses a similar sentiment. She says that she cannot think of marrying a human. Marrying her off to a human being is like allowing a fox to lick the havis offered to devas. Whether it is Rukmini or Andal, they are showing us that the Jivatma must serve the Lord.