July 18, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST

In sloka 10 of his Stotra Rathna, Alavandar addresses Lord Narayana as ‘prabho.’ This is only natural, for He is the Lord for all, the cause of everything in the Universe, said Valayapet Ramachariar, in a discourse. Alavandar extols the Lord’s merciful glances. His glance is the reason for cetanas to take their place in the world. During the deluge, the cetanas are like acetanas. An acetana has no ability to know anything. Take a piece of wood, for instance. It can be used to prop up a book, or can be used as fuel. In either case, the wood experiences nothing. It does not even know that it is in existence merely to be used by someone. During the deluge, cetanas are in a similar state.

Vedanta Desika in his Daya Sataka says that Daya Devi takes pity on the cetanas, and requests the Lord to give them bodies, so that they can face the consequences of their karmas, and eventually attain liberation. The Upanishads use the word “aikshatha,’ while referring to the Lord’s daya-laden glance. Alavandar uses the word ‘avekshase,’ for His glance of mercy. Among the Lord’s many auspicious qualities, five are very important. Kaaranatva shows that He is the cause for creation, protection and dissolution of the world. Niyantratva indicates that He controls everything. Suhrt shows that He is a friend to all cetanas. Swamitva shows that He is the Lord for all. Vatsalya is His quality of blessing us, while He ignores our faults.

Sage Bhrigu approached his father for a clarification on what was meant by Brahman. His father replied: ‘That from which the world came, that which ensures the world exists, and that which dissolves the world — that is the Supreme Brahman.’ Thus, the Paramatma is the One responsible for creation, protection and dissolution.