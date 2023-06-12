Lord’s generosity and dexterity

June 12, 2023 05:03 am | Updated June 11, 2023 06:24 pm IST

God has innumerable good qualities. Sri Ramanuja in his Gadhyathrayam narrates Him as “Asankhyeya kalyana guna nidhi mahodadehe:”. Two of His uncountable qualities are Oudaryam and Chaturyam. Oudaryam refers to His generous attitude. Usually people may see status in either receiving or giving. But God does not see anything. His compassion towards Kuchela is the best example. Lord Varadaraja is said to be the Parijatha of Hasthagiri hills.

The other quality Chathuryam reveals how even the delicate issues are deftly handled by Him. When Vibhishana expressed his desire to surrender, Sugriva suspected some subterfuge and objected to the same. Sugriva was already befriended by Rama who did not want to say ‘No’ to Vibhishana. Rama says to Sugriva, “You are the chief of the monkey legions and Vibhishana is going to be the king after Ravana. So it is but befitting that you go and bring Vibhishana”.

In another instance, said Sri Anantha Padmanabhachariar swamy in a discourse that Maathali — the charioteer of Devendhra — decided to fix marriage of his daughter with Sumukha, a snake. The charioteer approached Sumukha’s grandfather who told him that Sumukha may not live long because the chief of snake legion made a treaty with Garuda to send a snake each day for the latter’s food. Maathali told that he would request Indira to give him nectar so that Sumukha will have a longer life. When approached by Maathali, he was told by Indira to see Lord Narayana. Now the Lord is caught between Maathali and Garuda. Finally Lord Narayana convinced Garuda and even asked him to take care of Sumukha who would have been a prey otherwise.

If we pray and worship we can overcome all our difficult situations easily through His blessings.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.