Lord Varadaraja described

March 09, 2023 05:22 am | Updated March 08, 2023 07:22 pm IST

When Brahma completed the Asvamedha yaga in Kanchi, Lord Varadaraja came out of the sacrificial fire and was hailed by devas and Nityasuris. They praised Him as the One who goes on processions in His vahanas like the elephant vahana, horse vahana and the chariot. He is a granter of boons and the only One who can confer moksha. The celestials and Nityasuris recalled His kindness in saving the elephant Gajendra, when its foot was grabbed by a crocodile.

In his ‘Mei Viratha Manmiyam’, Vedanta Desika describes Lord Varadaraja’s magnificent appearance. Desika’s elaborate description covers every aspect of the Lord’s divine form, from His head to His feet, said T.N. Aravamudachariar, in a discourse.

Lord Varadaraja’s crown shines like the Sun, says Desika. His face, however, is cool like the Moon. He wears makarams in His ears. These are ear ornaments shaped like fish. These ear ornaments present the appearance of two fishes facing each other, ready to do battle. His chest is the abode of Mahalakshmi. His stomach is the place where cetana (sentient ) and acetana (non-sentient) entities are housed during the great deluge. His feet are the refuge of everyone. He is an oasis in the vast desert of samsara. He resides on Hastigiri, but is Himself like a huge mountain exerting pressure on Hastigiri. He is the brilliant light that expels the darkness of ajnana. He is the One sought by Brahma, He is the antaryami present in everyone. He is the nectar which His devotees want. When the ocean was churned, the devas wanted the nectar that came from the ocean. But His devotees do not seek this nectar. Desika makes it clear that to His bhaktas, He alone is the nectar which is desirable. He is worshipped by the Vedas. Of such greatness is the Lord of Hastigiri.