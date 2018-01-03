Lord turns Acharya

An Acharya imparts jnana to a person, and the Sastras lay down that ideally one must take samit (sacrificial stick) when one visits him. We should offer to the Acharya what he requires, not what we think he might require, elaborated Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. A simple example will help illustrate this. Suppose a man takes up the duty of fanning his Acharya every day, because this is what the Acharya requires of him. There may be an occasion when the Acharya comes down with fever and shivers because of the intensity of the fever. To fan him at such a time, simply because that is the routine one has been following for a long time, would only add to his discomfort. Instead, the proper thing would be to check with the Acharya about what he needs- whether he wants to be fanned, or whether he wants a shawl to keep him warm. The strict rules about serving an Acharya, show that an Acharya should be shown utmost respect. But there was an amazing case of a person who gained knowledge from an Acharya, despite treating him disrespectfully! The Acharya in this case was Lord Narayana Himself! The person who gained knowledge directly from the Lord was Thirumangai Azhvar. The latter used to provide food to the Lord’s devotees every day, and when he ran out of money, he began to rob travellers. When the Lord and His Consort appeared in the guise of a newly married couple, he took all their jewellery. But finding he couldn’t remove the Lord’s toe ring, even when he tried to bite it off, he asked the traveller if there was some secret mantra by which the toe ring was kept attached. The Lord then whispered the Ashtakshara mantra in his ear. Thus, Thirumangai Azhvar had the amazing blessing of being initiated into Sri Vaishnavism by the Lord Himself.