The word Maghavan, used in the eleventh mantra of the Apratiratha Sukta, refers to Lord Narayana, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. One interpretation of Maghavan is One who delights in His leelas. The divine kshetra of Thirukkovalur in Tamil Nadu, praised in the Divya Prabandham, can be seen in this context. The eleventh mantra talks of weapons, which can be inferred as referring to those of Mahavishnu. Thirukkovalur is the place where the first three Azhwars met. In the cramped space that the Azhwars were in, they could sense yet another person, which was none other than the Lord.

Usually, Vishnu holds the chakra in the right and the conch in the left hand, and Vishnu icons also reflect this. But Lord Trivikrama of Thirukkovalur holds the conch in the right hand and the chakra in the left. Vedanta Desika wrote a work called Dehaleesa Stuti in praise of the Thirukkovalur deity. Desika explains the reason for this reversal. An impression of the chakra and the conch are to be placed on the right and left shoulders, respectively, as part of a person’s initiation into Sri Vaishnavism. Desika says it was to facilitate this that Trivikrama holds the weapons differently.

Desika refers to the Lord’s leela of wiping out the sins of devotees. Since one of the meanings of Maghavan is One with leelas, Maghavan can be taken to refer to Lord Trivikrama of Thirukkovalur. Desika prays to Trivikrama for protection from harm and evil.