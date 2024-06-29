Lord to the rescue of Gajendra

The elephant Gajendra fought for several years to get liberated from the crocodile’s clutches, but in vain. After getting exhausted and all its faculties debilitated, it called Lord Narayana for help, who rushed to the elephant’s rescue, shed tears, and told the elephant why he had not called Him earlier. When the Lord asked the elephant what boon he wanted, the latter pleaded that all those who worship Him should be protected (Lokah samasthah sukhino bhavanthu).

Trichy Sri Kalyanaraman said in a discourse how the Tamil saint-poet Kambar had metaphorically handled the doctrine of ‘Gajendra Moksha’ in his work Kamba Ramayanam.

In the Ayodhya Kanda, when Kaikeyi wanted to see Rama, the speed at which Rama was going was like the Lord transcending to save Gajendra. Dasaratha was like the elephant, and Kaikeyi, the crocodile. In the Aranya Kanda, when the demon Viraada was kicked by Rama, the demon, realising his true nature, said his body was like the crocodile and soul that of the elephant. In the Sundara Kanda, Hanuman told Ravana that Brahma had written on Gajendra’s forehead the fate of facing the crocodile and that Lord Narayana had come to rescue the elephant and slay the crocodile. So also the fate of Ravana. In the Yuddha Kanda, Kambar recalls Prahlada. When Prahlada’s father tried to get his son killed by an elephant, Prahlada told the elephant to remember that the Paramatma residing in his heart had saved the elephant’s ancestor, Gajendra. The elephant had withdrawn, unharming Prahlada.