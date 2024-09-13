Lord takes form of Vamana

The Lord said, “Whenever righteousness declines, and unrighteousness prevails, I manifest Myself.” Of all the manifestations, Perumal’s avatar as Vamana is unparalleled, said Damal Perundevi. When the asuras were vanquished after the churning of the Milky Ocean, and Sukracharya revived the fallen asuras, including Mahabali, the devas sought relief from being persecuted by the asuras. Aditi, mother of devas, prayed to her husband sage Kashyap to help the devas and he advised her to undertake the payo vrat and pray to Bhagawan, which she did diligently. Perumal appeared to her in His full glory and assured her that He would manifest as Vamana through her and alleviate the problems of the devas.

Accordingly, He was born as Vamana at Siddhashram on the auspicious Shravana Dwadasi day during the Vijaya muhurat, with devas celebrating joyously. Forthwith, He stood upright, sporting the look of a bachelor ready to be initiated into the rituals of Brahmachari. His upanayanam was conducted on a grand scale, with Bhooma Devi, Brahma and many devas showering gifts on Him. With the ubiquitous umbrella, He proceeded to the place of yagna being conducted by Mahabali. En route, realising that Mahalakshmi was present in His vakshastalam, gifted to Him, and therefore unbecoming of a bachelor, He asked Her to leave. He further argued saying if Mahabali espied her, he would be blessed unwittingly with all aishwaryam, merely by the sight of Her. When She refused, pointing out that She always resides in Bhagawan’s chest, He covered his torso tightly with the deer skin gifted by Bhooma Devi and continued His journey to the yagasala near Narmada river, where Mahabali was conducting a yagam. Vamana’s very presence dazzled and mesmerised everyone.