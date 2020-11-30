Lord Siva’s grace

In Thirumoolar’s Thirumandiram, there is a segment called Siva paratva, where Thirumoolar talks about Lord Siva’s supremacy, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. Thirumoolar says that Siva, whom he worships, has hair that is golden in colour. Siva is known as Nandi. He bows before none, but everyone bows before Him. He is the One who makes cultivation of land possible, because He gives us rain-bearing clouds, which are essential for agriculture. Siva is indestructible, whereas the devas do not possess such immortality.

And yet, there are many in this world, who do not realise His greatness. Even the devas have not grasped His greatness. He holds everything within Him and yet transcends everything. His greatness is immeasurable. While others are restricted to their space of operation, Siva is not restricted by anything, says Thirumoolar. His grace makes Him resplendent and this grace also makes Him impartial and balanced with respect to all. He is the beginning and the end of everything. Siva wears ash, a garland of bones and dances in the place where bodies are cremated. In anyone else, these would seem like negative traits, but it is these very traits which are celebrated and praised by His devotees. He is the One who grants us our wishes. How can He not be praised?

If we mix a spice like asafoetida and kasturi together and heat them, the smell of kasturi will be stronger than that of asafoetida. In the same way, even though people may see Siva as a God on a par with other Gods, no God’s mercy can equal that of Siva. Kubera did penance and pleased with his tapas, Lord Siva made him the ruler of Alakapuri. Thus even the god of wealth owes his position to Siva. According to Thirumoolar, only penance that is done to attain Siva’s grace can truly be called penance.