GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lord Rama transcends it all

January 04, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

Lord Rama, whilst living within the limitations of a human birth, proves by His actions that the potential is unlimited. Living in the world of Maya and delusion, the son of Dasaratha transcends it all and shines with divinity through every moment of His life. When we live our lives rising above the body, mind and intellect and realise the pure consciousness that is our true nature and that of everything around us, we too can transcend, observed Swami Mitranandaji.

Lord Rama is the pure Brahman, that pure consciousness that existed before names and forms manifested. Realising this we must seek to find Sri Rama within our lives, knowing He is within us all. When we look within, we too can find Rama, the truth in the form of consciousness. For us to reach this goal, we must transcend our physical limitations and anchor ourselves in the truth buried in us. Within the play of creation, the formless manifested itself upon the world, taking form and through living a life of great meaning and playing His role well, He again transcended this form and went back into formlessness, into the divine.

Sri Rama lived a life of dharma, forgoing any attachment to the material world. He lived His life with a stern hold and control over his mind, body and intellect. Pursuing a goal that is of the highest nature and completely selfless, the prince , and later King, of Ayodhya performed each action with dedication and commitment. When one lives a life with a higher and noble purpose in mind, as Rama did, one learns to transcend whatever obstacles come in the way. Like Rama, one should perform each action without attachment and in line with dharma. When we lead such a life, our superficial life becomes divine.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.