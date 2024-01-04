Lord Rama transcends it all

January 04, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

Lord Rama, whilst living within the limitations of a human birth, proves by His actions that the potential is unlimited. Living in the world of Maya and delusion, the son of Dasaratha transcends it all and shines with divinity through every moment of His life. When we live our lives rising above the body, mind and intellect and realise the pure consciousness that is our true nature and that of everything around us, we too can transcend, observed Swami Mitranandaji.

Lord Rama is the pure Brahman, that pure consciousness that existed before names and forms manifested. Realising this we must seek to find Sri Rama within our lives, knowing He is within us all. When we look within, we too can find Rama, the truth in the form of consciousness. For us to reach this goal, we must transcend our physical limitations and anchor ourselves in the truth buried in us. Within the play of creation, the formless manifested itself upon the world, taking form and through living a life of great meaning and playing His role well, He again transcended this form and went back into formlessness, into the divine.

Sri Rama lived a life of dharma, forgoing any attachment to the material world. He lived His life with a stern hold and control over his mind, body and intellect. Pursuing a goal that is of the highest nature and completely selfless, the prince , and later King, of Ayodhya performed each action with dedication and commitment. When one lives a life with a higher and noble purpose in mind, as Rama did, one learns to transcend whatever obstacles come in the way. Like Rama, one should perform each action without attachment and in line with dharma. When we lead such a life, our superficial life becomes divine.