Lord Murugan’s might

November 17, 2023 04:41 am | Updated 04:41 am IST

On any given day it is not uncommon to come across someone bemoaning the travail of having to navigate the sea of life with its attendant problems. As Tiruvalluvar says in his Kural, only those who surrender to the Lord can swim the ocean of life successfully and be rid of rebirth. Devotion and staunch belief, as exemplified by Soora Padman’s faith in Lord Murugan, is the only way to handle life, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse.

As an asura, Soora Padman undertook severe penance and sought divine blessings and a boon to remain unscathed by any, which Siva granted. Puffed up over what he perceived as his immortality, he held a number of devas as hostage. Unable to bear his high-handedness, and seeking to end his atrocities, the latter prayed to Siva. At the same time, Parvati completed her penance and the time became ripe for Kumara Sambhavam and Murugan took avatar. Soora Padman was unfazed by such developments, supremely confident that God’s blessings would be a protective armour. However, as adharma can never flourish, it became clear his time was nearing.

A powerful warrior, Soora Padman was confident, even at the hour of battle, of victory. Murugan, who took avatar to primarily vanquish Soora Padman, warned the former to mend his ways. Appearing before him in His full glory, with six heads, Murugan sought Soora Padman’s surrender. The asura refused, preferring to fall at the hands of Murugan. On day two of the battle, Soora Padman’s wife suggests that he lay down arms but he refuses, preferring to deploy his skill with weapons and be slayed by Murugan and gain the immortality of being remembered every year by everyone on earth. Murugan overcame the asura, transforming him as the rooster and the flag associated with the Lord.