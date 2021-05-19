Lord Krishna’s leela

19 May 2021 21:58 IST

Devaki was the daughter of Devaka. Devaka was the younger brother of King Ugrasena, and Kamsa was the son of the latter. Kamsa was very fond of his cousin Devaki, and when Devaki married Vasudeva, Kamsa decided to drive them in the royal chariot to their palace. But as the chariot was on the way to Vasudeva’s palace, a voice was heard that warned that the eighth child of Devaki would kill Kamsa.

Why did the Lord arrange for such an announcement to be made? When He took the Rama avatara, Ravana had no warning of what was in store for him, although poet Kalidasa gives a hint. Kalidasa says that the moment Rama was born in Ayodhya, Ravana’s crown dropped from his head. But even Kalidasa says nothing of any explicit warning to Ravana. The Krishna avatara was exceptional in this sense, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. Even before Krishna was born, what He was going to do was spoken about. Was this not a leela of Krishna? To be killed suddenly is far preferable to knowing that danger awaits, but not knowing when it will strike. Kamsa had to undergo the torment of not knowing when and how Krishna was going to kill him. Krishna wanted to show the world that he who rejected Him and hated Him would suffer the agony of Kamsa.

Killing Kamsa was no big deal for Krishna, for Kamsa was not such a great opponent. Ravana was the recipient of many boons. Hiranyakashipu was mighty, and Madhu and Kaitabha were all strong and dangerous. And the Lord had destroyed them all. Comparatively, Kamsa was not a difficult person to vanquish, Kooratazhvan points this out. And yet, why do we celebrate every deed of Krishna the way we do? It is because of Krishna’s style of doing things. Daring his enemy, giving him hints of his death, and then crushing him — that was Krishna’s leela.

Advertising

Advertising