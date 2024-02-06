Lofty qualities

February 06, 2024 05:24 am | Updated 05:24 am IST

The ability to speak, kindness, empathy, a helpful nature, honesty, forbearance, pleasant speech, analytical ability — many such traits characterise a good human being. Thiruvalluvar says that a man who has good qualities is treated with the same reverence shown to gods. But people often exhibit undesirable qualities, and Thiruvalluvar shows how undeserving of respect such people are, said Malayaman in a discourse. A man who does not study may be said to merely exist. There is nothing more to be said about him, says Thiruvalluvar, comparing such a man to infertile soil. If seeds are sown in fertile soil, we get a good yield. But if the same seeds are sown on arid land, nothing comes out of our efforts.

A learned man not only stands to benefit through his learning, but also is of use to society. But a man who does make use of opportunities that come his way to study is comparable to land on which nothing grows. He gets nothing much in life, nor is he of much use to society. A man who does not choose his words wisely is like chaff, says Thiruvalluvar. A man who lacks spirit and is unenthusiastic about a task he undertakes, is no better than a tree. Can a tree move or talk? It just remains in a place. A man who has no enthusiasm for anything is lifeless as a tree, according to Thiruvalluvar. Man can read, but animals cannot. And yet, if a man refuses to read good literature, what difference is there between him and an animal, wonders Thiruvalluvar. When learned men say that something exists and are able to prove it, to oppose them with no reasonable arguments makes a man a demon, says Thiruvalluvar. When a person respected by everyone, slips, he gets the same respect as a fallen hair.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.