Life is constituted of various pairs of opposites such as joy and sorrow, birth and death, growth and decay, heat and cold and so on. Krishna points out that these are mere matter of fact occurrences that the wise learn to deal with in a dispassionate manner, pointed out Swami Omkarananda in a discourse. Being endowed with the senses, mind and intellect, all have necessarily to interact with the world and people around them. This inevitable state is an inheritance common to all beings and it chases them through every birth.

From the very moment the jiva is born and grows through the various stages until the time of death, he is constantly influenced and affected by the play of the senses. But the saving grace is that during the same stages of life, the jiva also has the chance to develop immunity to the effects of the senses and the pressures of likes and dislikes. The senses are worse than thieves and they rob the jiva of good sense and behaviour. Desire, anger and greed are the real enemies living within the jiva and controlling his life. If one leads life according to the dictates of his desires and senses, he seeks his own downfall. The advice is to have faith and devotion in the Paramatma and in the sastras which are His command. The sastras are the storehouse of unlimited knowledge and therefore by following the way of life spelt out in them, one is sure to avoid going astray.

To get rid of raga and dvesha, one has to continue doing good karma. Good conduct and deeds can counter the tendency to commit sins and help to eliminate bad karma. The wisdom to abide by good conduct and virtue is gained by renouncing one’s tendency to yield to likes and dislikes is the profound observation of Tiruvalluvar.