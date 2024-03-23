Life after Saranagathi

March 23, 2024 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST

In His manifestation as Varaha (wild boar), the Lord says (Aham Smarami Mat Bhaktham) that even if a person forgets Him, He will not forget the person who surrendered at His feet. As Sri Rama, the Lord proclaims, He would extend asylum to all those who surrendered (Sakrudeva prapannaya). Lord Krishna says in Sri Bhagavad Gita, “Completely relinquishing all dharmas, seek me alone for refuge. I will release you from all sins. Grieve not” (Sarvadharman Parithyajya — Chapter XVIII sloka 66).

Navalpakkam Sri Vasudevachariar said in a discourse that people who undertake surrender (Saranagathi) will be like newlywed couple who feel the change in life and are happy. Saranagathi is a once-in-a-lifetime procedure and can be done at any time, whether young or old.

Saint Ramanuja says this physical body is perishable and that we need not bother about it. The Acharya further advises not to worry about the soul, as it is surrendered and it is His responsibility.

Sri Vedantha Desika says in “Adaikalaipathu” that like an arrow released that will not return, we should show our arrow-like devotion towards God and reach Him (Thirumagalum Thiruvadivum).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pranavo Dhanu: Saro hi Atma Brahma Thallakshyam uchyathe” — the Pranava is the bow, our soul is the arrow, and God’s divine feet are the object to be achieved.

The soul in the body is like an arrow in a quiver remaining unused while the soul submitted at His feet will achieve the purpose. As much as possible, we should worship and render service (Kainkarya).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.