ADVERTISEMENT

Liberation, the way out 

Published - July 31, 2024 05:22 am IST

No one will ever relish to undergo pangs or to suffer from disease and a person takes all precautionary steps to ward off the same. Despite this, people may get problems and some may shift the blame on others for their miseries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nuances, intricacies and clarifications of our philosophy can be obtained only by approaching elders and other learned scholars. King Parikshit got clarification from sage Sukha and Arjuna from Lord Krishna. Traditionally from time to time, they have been handed to us by various saints and seers.

Shri Muralidhara Swamigal said in a discourse that a disciple had a doubt. He thought that what we suffer now is due to the deeds (Karma) of previous birth. Similarly, the same thought would have been in the births previous to this. When did it start first? What would have been the cause to begin in the first birth? The disciple asked the guru to clarify. The guru replied that no introspection is needed for this and cannot precisely determine the origin or root cause. God only knows. What we can do is to seek remedial measures.

Like a ball, hit on a wall that ricochets, our actions reflect on us. Tamil proverb says “theethum nandrum pirar thara vaara“ — neither good nor evil comes from others. It springs from within oneself. It is not influenced by external factors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

People can get liberated by meditating upon God, chanting His name and undertaking Godly activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US