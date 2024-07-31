Liberation, the way out 

No one will ever relish to undergo pangs or to suffer from disease and a person takes all precautionary steps to ward off the same. Despite this, people may get problems and some may shift the blame on others for their miseries.

The nuances, intricacies and clarifications of our philosophy can be obtained only by approaching elders and other learned scholars. King Parikshit got clarification from sage Sukha and Arjuna from Lord Krishna. Traditionally from time to time, they have been handed to us by various saints and seers.

Shri Muralidhara Swamigal said in a discourse that a disciple had a doubt. He thought that what we suffer now is due to the deeds (Karma) of previous birth. Similarly, the same thought would have been in the births previous to this. When did it start first? What would have been the cause to begin in the first birth? The disciple asked the guru to clarify. The guru replied that no introspection is needed for this and cannot precisely determine the origin or root cause. God only knows. What we can do is to seek remedial measures.

Like a ball, hit on a wall that ricochets, our actions reflect on us. Tamil proverb says “theethum nandrum pirar thara vaara“ — neither good nor evil comes from others. It springs from within oneself. It is not influenced by external factors.

People can get liberated by meditating upon God, chanting His name and undertaking Godly activities.