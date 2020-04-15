Lessons on good conduct

The basic dharma pertaining to human life is found in the Vedas and the Vedas are the very life breath of the Supreme Brahman. The Vedas merely state, ‘Speak the Truth. Don’t speak untruth. Don’t harm anyone in thought, word or deed. Honour mother, father and teacher as equal to God. Don’t do anything that goes against the sastras. Uphold dharma and don’t swerve from this path.’ Apart from these commands on good conduct specified in the Vedas, there are no precise indications about how dharma is to be upheld in definite situations or individual actions. Nor is there any exact definition of adharma, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse.

But a detailed exposition on the nuances of right conduct and behaviour and on adharma is to be found in the texts on dharma sastras known as Smritis. These have been written by those who are well versed in the Vedas and have thought about the deep insights from various angles to explain their essence. Moreover, there are many practical illustrations of the ethical code in the context of the narratives in the Puranas and the Itihasas. It is shown that abiding by the rules of right conduct and avoiding the wrong path which results in sin and punishment is mandatory for all. The law is clear that each individual is answerable to his deeds good or bad. The sinful life led by Ajamila brings the messengers of Yama to his deathbed. In the case of Ravana, when he threatens Sita in Asoka Vana, Sita refers to his adharma of coveting another’s wife is enough to eclipse all his meticulous observance of samskaras and sastras. Ravana is known for his austere penance and his devotion to Siva. Following outward samskaras cannot absolve anyone of the sins that one commits. The emphasis is on good conduct and purity of mind.