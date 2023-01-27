ADVERTISEMENT

Lessons from the Mahabharata

January 27, 2023 02:04 am | Updated January 26, 2023 10:34 pm IST

The term Bharatam denotes victory in a sense. Reading Mahabharatam will make us victorious in our life. The Pandavas faced many challenges and finally emerged successful. We may also face challenges in our life and can follow the path shown by the Pandavas. Though Lord Krishna was far away, when Draupadi made a fervent appeal, the Lord rescued her from distress.

Sri Pillai Lokachariar says in Sri Vachana Bhushanam, even if God is far away, His names will come near us and save. No rules and regulations are stipulated to chant the name of God.

Krishna decided to go as an emissary on behalf of the Pandavas. He wanted to know the views of the Pandavas before going. When Krishna asked Sahadeva, reading the mind of Krishna, Sahadeva told that whatever Krishna opined will be acceptable to him.

Finally, he pleaded with Krishna and tethered the divine feet of the Lord with his devotion as ropes. Krishna became motionless before his bhakti.

When Krishna asked Draupadi her views about waging a war with the Kauravas, she replied with all subtlety that you saved Prahlada and Gajendra and you know it better. This teaches us that while praying to God we should not ask for anything. We have to worship as our duty, and He will save us as His duty, said Sri Nagai Mukundhan in a discourse.

The fact that God will come down from His position to any extent for the sake of His devotees can be seen from Lord Krishna going Himself as a messenger of the Pandavas whereas Lord Rama sent Hanuman for Him.

