Lessons from Swethakethu

May 15, 2023 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST

Chandokyopanishad contains eight chapters. The first five chapters deal with meditation (upasana) matters. The remaining deal with Brahmam, the supreme being. Sixth chapter is considered as “Sathvidhya” as it starts with the word Sath denoting Paramathma or Brahmam. It entails the journey of Swethakethu from ignorance to the knowledge of the self and truth. The boy was sent to Gurukulam at the age of 12 by his father. He learned all the four Vedas and returned at the age of 24. Usually learning gives wisdom and knowledge besides humility and politeness. But Swethakethu was goaded with infatuation that he learned all. His father sage Aaruni was upset that his son’s behaviour was unbecoming of a learned scholar.

Sage Aaruni asked his son whether he had learned about the knowledge of the supreme being. Like a person who believes in the utterance of his lies that they would save him, Swethakethu told his father that his guru did not teach that. He tried to cover up his mistake of not enquiring his guru about it. Had he inquested, he would have been taught. But sage Aaruni started narrating about the Brahmam.

We are toiling hard tethered by the worldly activities like a bird struggling to fly and finally giving up when its legs are tied up by a hunter.

Those who realise the self and the Supreme being Brahmam will have no rebirth. They are called Sathyabhinanda. Those who don’t are called Anruthabhinanda and such people will be destined to have rebirths, said Brahma Sri Mani Dravid in a discourse.

Like a person not knowing the direction to go to his destination, being helped by someone, we are helped by Gurus and Acharyas to reach our destination of the heavenly abode.