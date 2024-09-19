Lessons from Ramayana

Sri Ramayana contains all essential concepts, such as the principles of the life of an ascetic or householder, the governance of a state, and morality. Trichy Sri Kalyanaraman said in a discourse that only when it is beneficial or yielding good to them will others lend their ears to what we say. A person cannot thrust his views or compel others, and if he persists, he will end up in failure and incur their wrath and displeasure.

Before making any vital decision, a person should consult the people concerned and elicit their views. King Dasaratha did not consult his wives before making the important decision regarding Sri Rama’s incarnation.

Patience is one of the essential qualities a man should possess. Had Dasaratha waited till the arrival of Bharatha (who had been at his maternal grandfather’s house), things would have been different, and Bharatha would not have allowed his mother to prevail over her husband. Manthara, a cunning hunchback devil with a brain full of evil ideas, spoiled Kaikeyi and changed her mind about asking for the two boons promised by Dasaratha earlier. Poet Kambar says serpent-like Kaikeyi emitted poisonous demands, and the elephant-like King Dasaratha fell down and swooned.

A person who dives deep into the sea searching for pearls will only aim for the same and not care about other filthy items. Similarly, people should listen only to saner advice and ignore all other unwanted matters.