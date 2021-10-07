Lessons from Nature

07 October 2021 22:50 IST

Nature affords many lessons to us, which we often fail to grasp. Whether it is rain or a pleasant breeze, it is for all. No discrimination is shown by Nature. A man who deserves to be admired is one to whom generosity towards all comes easily, said Malayaman, in a discourse.

Pari, Pegan, Kari, Ai, Adhiyaman, Nalli and Ori were kings of the Sangam age, who covered themselves with glory, through their virtuous conduct. Sangam era works like Sirupanatrupadai and Purananuru sang their praises. There were also other kings known for being generous, like Nannan, Kumanan and Nalliyakodan, who lived 2000 years ago in Tamil Nadu.

Pari used his royal chariot to support a jasmine creeper. Pegan gave his royal cloak to a peacock dancing in the rain. Adhiyaman gave to poet Avvaiyar a gooseberry believed to confer longevity on anyone who consumed it. Tamil literature lauds selfless people. The Jain work Naladiyar says that he who only cares for his body is worthless. Only a person who helps others reaches heaven. Thiruvalluvar used examples from Nature to show the ways in which we can be generous. There are people who inherit property, accumulated over generations. But they do not hoard their wealth, but give gladly to others. Thiruvalluvar compares them to public tanks, which are useful to everyone in a village.

A mango tree’s fruits drop to the ground, thereby benefiting many creatures. A man who earns wealth through his hard work, but gives a portion of his money to others, is like a mango tree, which yields its fruits to many. Every part of a neem tree has medicinal value, and the tree lets people use its bark, its leaves, its flowers and its fruits. A man worthy of respect uses his wealth for others. Such people are compared to the neem tree by Thiruvalluvar.