Lessons from a devotee’s life

October 13, 2023 05:02 am | Updated October 12, 2023 06:33 pm IST

Religious teachings and guidance for day-to-day life can be seen aplenty in Ithihasa Puranas. Thirukudandhai Dr. Venkatesh said in a discourse that the young child Dhruva was mercilessly driven out by his stepmother Suruchi when he wanted to sit on his father’s lap. Though disgusted over this, Dhruva’s mother Suneethi tendered saner advice to her son.

She told him: Never think of harming others under any circumstances because such acts will rebound and affect you; We must absorb good advice irrespective of who gives it. Though your stepmother had driven you out, you must follow her suggestion of undertaking penance and worshipping Lord Narayana; I am ill-fated and hence deserted by your father. You were born to me because of your ill-luck, and do not repent it; have full faith in the Lord, who will never disappoint you.

On his mission of going to forest for penance, Dhruva had the fortune of meeting sage Naradha, who blessed him with three advices: Do not develop jealousy or anger when seeing people ahead or above you. Instead, feel happy; take pity, show compassion on people below or behind you, and try to help them; Develop friendship with people who are equal to you. Sage Naradha told Dhruva that he would not face difficulty if he followed these three principles. Dhruva earnestly followed the advice and attained moksha.

