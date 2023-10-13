HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lessons from a devotee’s life

October 13, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST

Religious teachings and guidance for day-to-day life can be seen aplenty in Ithihasa Puranas. Thirukudandhai Dr. Venkatesh said in a discourse that the young child Dhruva was mercilessly driven out by his stepmother Suruchi when he wanted to sit on his father’s lap. Though disgusted over this, Dhruva’s mother Suneethi tendered saner advice to her son.

She told him: Never think of harming others under any circumstances because such acts will rebound and affect you; We must absorb good advice irrespective of who gives it. Though your stepmother had driven you out, you must follow her suggestion of undertaking penance and worshipping Lord Narayana; I am ill-fated and hence deserted by your father. You were born to me because of your ill-luck, and do not repent it; have full faith in the Lord, who will never disappoint you.

On his mission of going to forest for penance, Dhruva had the fortune of meeting sage Naradha, who blessed him with three advices: Do not develop jealousy or anger when seeing people ahead or above you. Instead, feel happy; take pity, show compassion on people below or behind you, and try to help them; Develop friendship with people who are equal to you. Sage Naradha told Dhruva that he would not face difficulty if he followed these three principles.  Dhruva earnestly followed the advice and attained moksha.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.