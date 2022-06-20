Lesson from Rasa leela 

Many of the episodes in the Bhagavata Purana can be interpreted as illustrative of the deeper and esoteric meanings in the Bhagavad Gita, said Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. For instance, the underlying aim in the Rasa leela episode is to explain the realised state as one wherein true bhakti and jnana merge to become a singular quality of the experience of God. The Lord describes this state in the Gita: “The jnani, the one with discrimination, is continually united with Me. He is always devoted to Me and to no other. I am very dear to that person and he is dear to Me.”

In the Rasa leela episode, the Gopis are shown to be engrossed in love sports with God and are immersed in limitless joy. Each one feels she is exceptional and so Krishna has chosen her as His companion. They are devastated when Krishna suddenly leaves them. They reveal their state of mind and console themselves with the surmise that the Lord has disappeared with one among them who is obviously more special to Him. They feel that she is a cut above all of them and Vyasa uses the phrase ‘anaya araaditho noonum,’ in this context. When roughly translated, it means, ‘very devotedly worshipped by her.’ He has chosen to be with her only because she has selfless devotion to Him. She represents the realised state of a jnani in whom the intrinsic power of the Lord coexists with transcending bhakti. She is a symbol of jnana and is His very essence. In that state, there is no room for self importance or pride. The Lord’s intention is to make all of them reach that state of a jnani. With the separation from the Lord and the consequent experience of extreme viraha tapa, the Gopis overcome their ahamkara and repent. They are united with the Lord by His Sankalpa.