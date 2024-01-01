Lesson from Dundubhi

January 01, 2024 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

If Ramayana showcases Rama the ideal man, it also highlights how one should avoid the pitfall of wrong conduct. Lacking social equity is not a human characteristic, but a demonic one, to be avoided at all cost. The human body is a shell enclosing the atma and all human endeavour should be towards remaining a pure soul, journeying only towards God, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse on Kamba Ramayanam.

Tiruvalluvar says, Ulagaththotu otta ozhukal palakatrum kallar arivilaa thaar. (Those who do not know how to conduct themselves in the company of the best, lack knowledge even if they are educated). The capacity to adapt is a clear sign of intelligence and failure to do so shows the futility of it all. Dundubhi, brother of Mayavi and Mandodari, was born with the strength of a thousand elephants, with a thunderous voice. Bestowed with brute strength, he spent his time seeking fights with one and all. He decided to challenge Vishnu to a battle. Wisely, He directed Him to Siva. Upon learning that the egoistic Dundubhi wanted an endless fight, Siva redirected him to Indra, who pointed him towards Vali. A happy Dundubhi took the battle to Vali’s abode. Incensed by the unprovoked challenge, Vali thrashed him brutally. Neither devas nor asuras could intervene. Vali lifted him, spun him like a fan and flung him and the lifeless body fell on Earth miles away. In describing his end, Valmiki in his Ramayana says that Vali lifted Dundubhi’s lifeless body like a dhola. Dundubhi had no cause to wrestle with Vali: it was his ego causing his fall.