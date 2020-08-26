Laudable qualities

26 August 2020 21:57 IST

Lord Krishna tells Arjuna about those who have daivim sampath. Such people are blessed to have had the Lord’s kataksha at birth. That is, he is seen by the Lord, when he is born, and the Lord’s glances are enough to make him seek moksha, said Valayapet Ramachariar, in a discourse.

Among the many qualities, which such divinely blessed people have, is the quality of akrodah. Akrodah is the opposite of krodah. Anger leads us to torment others. A person who has daivim sampath, does not harass others. The Lord says that those with daivim sampath have santih and damah. It might seem that both are the same. Both deal with control of the senses. Why then should both words have been used by the Lord, if they are merely repeating the same idea? Actually, there is a subtle difference in meaning between santih and damah. Damah is control over the senses, but santih goes beyond this. It is not just controlling the senses, but it means directing the senses in the proper path. Streamlining the senses, and controlling the mind — that is santih. Control over the senses does not mean that your eyes no longer see, or your ears no longer hear. The sense organs will continue to perform their functions. What santih means is that we ensure that the eyes do not see unnecessary and undesirable things. Santih means putting the sense organs to proper use, always keeping in mind the ultimate goal of moksha. Krishna speaks of satya as one of the qualities that a person with daivim sampath has. But Krishna Himself told many lies. How can He preach truthfulness, we may ask. Krishna’s lies were harmless. They were told playfully, not with an intent to hurt anyone. His lies were unbelievable exaggerations, and were amusing. In the Gita, Krishna is not talking of such lies, when He talks of satya.

