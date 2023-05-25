Lakshmi, the Lord’s own nectar

May 25, 2023 02:21 am | Updated May 24, 2023 11:48 pm IST

In his Sundarabahu stava, sloka four, Kooratazhvan asserts that Lord Narayana has concern and affection for those who do saranagati, said P.B. Rajahamsam, in a discourse. In this sloka, Kooratazhvan refers to the churning of the Milky Ocean by the Lord, where He used the Mandara mountain as the churning rod. Many things emanated from this ocean, and He gave away everything to those assembled there. However, Mahalkashmi, who also emerged from the ocean, went of Her own accord toward His chest, and made that Her permanent residence. The devas were interested in amrita, which came from the ocean. Amrita could confer immortality on the devas. But the Lord was more interested in another nectar that also came from the ocean, and that was Lakshmi. This nectar was entirely His, and was far superior to everything else.

Kooratazhvan describes the dense forests, which cover the mountain. Here one finds the influence of pasurams of Azhvars in Kooratazhvan’s ideas. Kooratazhvan speaks of the Moon that moves among the peaks of the mountain. The inspiration is clearly Thirumangai Azhvar’s pasuram, where the Azhvar talks of the Moon as crawling between the peaks. The mountain slopes are so densely forested, that it seems as if the mountains themselves are green in colour, as they reach up to the sky. Such is the illusion created by the thick canopy of trees. The celestial maidens like Rambha and Urvashi flock to Thirumaliruncholai to have darshan of Lord Sundarabahu. They want to adorn themselves with urdhva pundra before they go to the sacred shrine. They use the moon as a mirror for this purpose, says Kooratazhvan. A rarity in Thirumaliruncholai is that the natural enmity between peacocks and snakes is not witnessed here, says Kooratazhvan.