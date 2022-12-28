Lakshmana stays guard

December 28, 2022 06:02 am | Updated December 27, 2022 07:02 pm IST

Furious over Kaikeyi’s wicked demands, Sumatra speaks to her harshly. But Rama is ready to leave for the forest. It is the reliable Sumantra who drives Him to the forest, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse. When they reach Sringaverapura, on the banks of the river Ganga, Rama suggests that they halt there. Guha, ruler of the region, greets Rama. He offers food to Rama. But Rama says that since He is an exile, He should eat only roots and fruits. Rama wants the royal horses to be fed, for they are dear to His father Dasaratha. The horses are supplied with water and are fed. Rama then lies down to sleep. Lakshmana stays watch. Guha offers to stay guard.

Guha says that Lakshmana too is a prince, and is unaccustomed to hardships. So, he too should rest and leave the duty of guarding Rama to Guha. Guha tells Lakshmana that the land is known to him and to his people. Even if an army with four divisions — elephant force, cavalry, chariots and foot soldiers arrives, Guha and his men know how to deal with it. But Lakshmana says that when Rama, who cannot be defeated even by a combined army of the devas and asuras, is lying on the floor, he (Lakshmana) cannot think of resting.

Rama is dear to His father, says Lakshmana, and therefore, separation from Rama will kill him. The palace must be silent now, with the women having been tired out by their constant wailing, Lakshmana says. As for Dasaratha, Kausalya and Sumitra, it is doubtful if they will live to see another day. The thought of Shatrughna might keep Lakshmana’s mother Sumitra alive. But what consolation does Kausalya have? The city of Ayodhya itself will perish. Kausalya will die due to her sorrow, and will be followed by Sumitra. Lakshmana’s emotional outburst brings tears to Guha’s eyes.