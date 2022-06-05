Lakshmana, a source of joy

There is a Periyazhvar pasuram on Rama for which Acharyas have given significant interpretations, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse. Periyazhvar uses the word “ maatru thai,” (alternative mother), and in one interpretation, this is seen as a reference to Sumitra. Here, Sumitra is also asking Rama to go to the forest! Sumitra’s reason for saying so is that since no one covets the forest, that is the best place for Rama to be in. Why should He stay on in Ayodhya, which Kaikeyi wants for her son?

Moreover, Sumitra knows that Rama’s needs will be taken care of by her son Lakshmana. Lakshamana is described by Valmiki as “ mitra nandanah” — a source of joy to his friends. Lakshamana reveres and adores Rama, and so, his service to Rama will be exemplary. So Sumitra confidently tells Rama to go to the forest. But, if Lakshmana is mitra nandanah, in what way does he give happiness to those associated with him?

We get the answer in a pasuram by Kulasekhara Azhvar, where he says all Rama’s dear ones went with Him to the forest. But we know it was not so. So what is Kulasekhara Azhvar trying to say here? Lakshmana going with Rama is equal to all His dear ones going with Him. When Rama leaves Ayodhya for the forest, all the citizens of Ayodhya want to accompany Him. But this is impractical, for they have their own responsibilities to attend to in Ayodhya. Besides, Rama had initially refused to take even Sita with Him. So there is no question of His allowing any of His subjects to go with Him to the forest. The only consolation for the people of Ayodhya is the fact that Lakshmana is going with Rama. They see Lakshamana as their representative, doing Rama’s bidding. Thus Lakshmana sets their minds at rest, and so he may rightly be called mitra nandanah.