Kunti’s lament

January 03, 2024 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

Draupadi knows how to ensure that there is no blot on the reputation of either her father’s family or the family she has married into. And yet, Kunti does give her some words of wisdom, Kidambi Narayanan said in a discourse.

She says that Draupadi must always keep to dharma. Often, we are tempted to do as we please, quite in contradiction to dharma. But people like Draupadi know what their svadharma is. Even if there are hurdles in her path, she knows how to cross them. And yet, despite all the advice she offers to Draupadi, Kunti herself is troubled by the thought of her sons living in difficult circumstances.

She cannot bear to think of the suffering they are likely to undergo. She laments that there is really no purpose in her continuing to live. And like all human beings faced with problems for which they cannot find solutions, Kunti too asks “Why me?” She wonders why there should be so much sorrow in her life, when she has always kept to dharma. Had Brahma committed a mistake when he created her, she asks. She says with adharma prevailing in Hastinapura, the king can do anything. But what about all those who know what dharma is and also observe it in their lives? Bhishma and the others have remained silent spectators to the injustice meted out to the Pandavas. Kunti calls out to her dead husband Pandu, and says, “Did you die, so that you did not have to witness all this? Sakuni cheated in the game of dice. Did you not see that?”